Ben-El and Static rap duo conquer America

The popular Israeli hip hop duo, Static and Ben-El is making headlines all over the US with their first English-language song, “Further Up,” featuring American rapper Pit Bull.The YouTube video for the newly-released song already had a lucky 18 million views — and counting — at press time. These young pop stars even got a spot on the television show, Good Morning America, to promote their new tune.The GMA host Michael Stachan introduced the musicians by noting that altogether their songs have nearly half a billion views on YouTube and said, “You guys are big stars in your country.”Asked how it felt to collaborate with a major rapper like Pitbull, the Israeli duo responded that it was, “A dream come true.”Pitbull explained that Israeli-American media mogul Haim Saban, on whose record label he records, brought the three together.The song is inspired by “Here Comes the Hotstepper.”While Hebrew-language hip hop and rap is popular in Israel, this is the biggest international crossover hit so far.