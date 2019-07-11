Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bhad Bhabie catches Tel Aviv outside despite conflicts with BDS

Cash me in Tel Aviv, how bow dah?

By REBECCA ARATEN
July 11, 2019 16:54
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Recording artist Bhad

2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Recording artist Bhad Bhabie. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS)

 
American rapper and personality Bhad Bhabie came to Tel Aviv on Wednesday for a performance and night on the town.

The Jewish 16-year-old rapper received an uproarious 2 million likes on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself in a velour combo, posing in front of the Old Jaffa clocktower, making sure to turn off the option of commenting on the post.


Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, reached the heights of fame in 2017 when she made an appearance on the Dr. Phil Show with her mom and threatened the audience to a fight outside with the phrase that sounded something like “Cash me ousside how bow dah?”

Her decision to perform in Israel caused her to meet some backlash: her show, which was slated to take place in Jordan the night before her Tel Aviv show, was cancelled due to her Israel support.

TMZ reported that the cancellation — which was announced on June 19 — came after a Palestinian marathon runner tweeted in Arabic a call to boycott Bhad Bhabie for her support of Israel. Bhabie responded saying, “Why yes, I do like McDonalds fries. They be tasting good as f*** sometimes…”


The Jordanian POP agency attributed its cancellation to her statements, which they said “violate our values and the contract between us and the artist.”

The BDS Jordan group took credit for the cancellation on their Twitter account. “Our joint efforts to influence by sending messages to the organizers, venue and ticket sellers have resulted directly in influencing the decision of the organizers to cancel the event,” they tweeted. “This collective victory would not have happened had we not stood united in the face of cultural normalization, one of the most dangerous tools used to penetrate our society.”

Bregoli has previously appeared in anti-BDS contexts. In October, she posted an Instagram photo of herself at an LA event for Creative Community for Peace, with the caption “BHABIE SUPPORTS PEACE.” CCFP is a non-profit that purports to support peacemaking through art and music, “while supporting artistic freedom, and countering the cultural boycott of Israel,” according to their online bio.

While Bhabie missed one stop on her international tour, her journey continues: she is slated to perfrom on July 14 in Kiev, Ukraine. 

Amy Spiro contributed to this report.

