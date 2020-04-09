Cast of ‘Shtisel’ offers video Passover greetings from their homes

The cast of the hit Israeli drama “Shtisel,” which has become a worldwide sensation, released a video of Passover greetings from the cast.

The video released Wednesday includes virtual and verbal hugs from series producer Dikla Barkai and actors Dov Glickman (who portrays Shulem); Michael Aloni (Akiva); Neta Riskin (Gitti); Sasson Gabai (Nukhem); and Zohar Strauss (Lipe).

“We’ll be back soon, as soon as this whole thing is over,” Riskin says, referring to the coronavirus crisis.

The London-based Jewish News organized the video.

“We’ll see you all on the other side of this,” Glickman says, warning those holding seders to stay six feet away from Elijah the Prophet when he visits on seder night.

Filming of season 3 of “Shtisel” had been scheduled to begin in May but has been put on hold.