Comings and goings shake up summer concert lineup

As the summer concert scene in Israel kicks off in earnest, a variety of changes are shaking up the busy calendar.



In the biggest news, Die Antwoord, the South African hip hop duo, has cancelled its August 2 show in Rishon Lezion.





"Die Antwoord needs to reschedule the start of their tour to begin on August 4th in Belgium and unfortunately their show at Live Park Rishon on August 2nd needs to be canceled," the group told the local production company. "Ninja and Yolandi look forward to rescheduling their appearance and to once again perform in front of their amazing fans in Israel." Ticket holders will be fully refunded by the production company.Ahead of its 2016 show in Israel, Die Antwoord was pressured by BDS supporters to cancel, but they appeared regardless and played for close to 20,000 fans."Everyone be getting their fucking panties in a knot, because like 'Why you going to Israel? Don’t go to Israel!' We like… Fuck you!" Ninja - half of the duo - said on stage in 2016. "We make music for you mother fuckers, I don’t give a fuck about anything else outside this whole shit, this is us and you, fuck the world, fuck everything, there’s just this shit. So thank you very much for having us!"Also this week, The Stranglers announced that they would be delaying their Tel Aviv show from June until October for "logistical problems." The British rock band were scheduled to perform - for the third time in Israel - at the Barby in Tel Aviv on June 20, but will push the show until October 16 instead. Tickets will transfer over to the new date.And two new acts have confirmed this week that they will be heading to Israel soon - heavy metal guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen and British group Oi Va Voi.Malmsteen will be heading to Israel not just to perform, but also to host a master class in guitar. The Swedish rocker will host the class and the show on September 11 and 12 respectively at Reading 3 in Tel Aviv. Malmsteen, who has been performing for 40 years and has released 20 studio albums, was named as one of the top 10 best electric guitar players of all time by Time magazine. Tickets will be available for sale via www.tixwise.co.il, ranging from NIS 299-329.Also returning this summer is Oi Va Voi, the group of Jewish British musicians who have played on stages across the globe. Oi Va Voi will be performing at the Rishon Lezion Live Park on July 4 for one show only. The klezmer fusion band has performed in Israel three times in the past, and this time they will be joined by Israeli singer Zohara Niddam. Tickets for the show are on sale via 2207.co.il and range from NIS 160-199.