Excelsior! Free Comic Book Day returns Saturday

The 18th annual Comic Book Day will be celebrated on Saturday May 4.



On this date comic book publishers release new special issues. The comics, marked as for "Free Comic Book Day," are available at local comic book shops around the world.

And, as the name implies, these issues are completely free.There are three locations in Israel participating in the event: Comikaza in Tel Aviv, and the two Comics and Vegetables stores, located in Tel Aviv and Ra'anana.The Free Comic Book Day comics are selected by comic book retailers, rather than publishers. As such, the selection is very diverse, covering a wide range of genres and publishers in order to be inclusive to every aspect of the comic fan-base.This year, a total of 51 free comics have been slated for release on Free Comic Book Day from a variety of publishers.While the biggest comics companies – Marvel and DC – are present, they’re both only putting out two comics each.Other major publishers such as IDW, Image, Dark Horse and Boom! Studios – which often publish stories outside the superhero genre typically associated with the medium – are present as well, each putting out two free comics. Other smaller publishers like Titan, Aftershock and Dynamic have comics rolled out as well, with Kodansha, Viz Media and Tokyopop – publishers typically associated with Japanese manga rather than Western comic books – adding even more diversity to the selection.One of the largest publishers in the world, Archie comics, is only rolling out one comic.The stories available will include traditional superhero stories (such as Marvel’s Avengers), while also delving into teen drama (like Archie’s Riverdale), comedy (2000AD’s Funny Pages), Science Fiction (Titan’s Robotech), fantasy (Boom! Studios’ Lumberjanes) and popular licensed properties (Dark Horse’s Minecraft).Free Comic Book Day was started in 2002 by comic retailer Joe Field and takes place every year on the first Saturday of May.The event is international in scope and retailers are listed on the event’s website.

