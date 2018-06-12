June 12 2018
|
Sivan, 29, 5778
|
Gal Gadot joins art heist comedy starring The Rock

The Israeli actress is slated to appear in a new comedy alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson titled Red Notice.

By
June 12, 2018 08:20
1 minute read.
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Justice League"

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Justice League". (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Gal Gadot is adding yet another project to her busy schedule.

The Israeli actress is slated to appear in a new comedy alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson titled Red Notice.

The film tells the story of an Interpol agent - played by Johnson - who is tracking down an international art thief.

Gadot and Johnson first appeared together in the Fast and the Furious franchise. 

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the movie begins filming in April and is slated to be released in June 2020.

The Rosh Ha'ayin native has added a series of projects in recent months.

Last month Gadot announced that she will be producing a new film about the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. The film, tentatively titled My Dearest Fidel, is based on a Politico article published last month which details a relationship in the early 1960s between the Cuban leader and an American reporter, Lisa Howard.



Multiple news outlets have speculated that Gadot may also star in the upcoming film.

The actress, model and Revlon spokeswoman also just appeared in a music video for Maroon 5, and is currently filming Wonder Woman 2.

Last month, the Israeli public broadcaster asked Gadot to host next year's Eurovision competition. The actress turned down the gig due to scheduling conflicts. Now we know just where Gadot will be at the time.


