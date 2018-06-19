June 19 2018
Gal Gadot wins best fight at MTV Movie Awards

Gadot, who is busy filming the sequel to Wonder Woman on the East Coast, didn't show up in person to accept her award.

June 19, 2018 11:27
Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot at the National Board of Review awards gala in New York, US, January 9, 2018. . (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)

Gal Gadot picked up a win on Monday night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards when she was awarded the prize for "best fight" for taking on German soldiers in last year's Wonder Woman.

Gadot, who is busy filming the sequel to Wonder Woman on the East Coast, didn't show up in person to accept her award. But in a pre-taped video, she thanked her director, Patty Jenkins, and all her fans.

"Thank you guys for being the best fans in the world," she said. "Thank you for the love and support - wishing you all the best."

Wonder Woman was also nominated for best movie, but it lost out to Black Panther. Gadot was nominated for best hero but that prize also went to Black Panther and its lead, Chadwick Boseman.

The awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles and hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish. 


