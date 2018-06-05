HBO and Keshet adapting book on Mossad assassinations

Rise and Kill First, a recent book by Yediot Aharonot reporter Ronen Bergman about Israel's targeted assassinations, will be turned into a miniseries by HBO and Keshet.



The book, which was published earlier this year, details Israel's long history of successful and failed Mossad and Shin Bet assassinations of terrorists, nuclear scientists and enemies of Israel. Among many others, the book details attempts to kill Yasser

Arafat, Hezbollah leader Imad Mughniyeh and Hamas Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.





The series is slated to be filmed in Israel and produced in English. Keshet confirmed the project on Wednesday but would not reveal any further details.A Jerusalem Post review of Rise and Kill First called it an "epic, bloody and at times humorous and terrifying account of the history of Israel’s targeted assassinations." The book spent a week on the New York Times bestseller list and received praise from publications across the United States.Bergman, who is a veteran Yediot reporter as well as a writer for the New York Times magazine, has written half a dozen other books, including 2008's The Secret War with Iran.