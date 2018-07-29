July 29 2018
|
Av, 17, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli TV shows get picked up in France, Mexico

‘Miguel’ heads to Canal Plus while ‘Yellow Peppers’ and ‘Mythological Ex’ getting Mexican Televisa remakes

By
July 29, 2018 18:25
1 minute read.
Yellow peppers

Yellow peppers. (photo credit: PINI SILUK)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Israeli TV series by both HOT and Keshet have been sold in recent weeks to global TV giants.

Last week, France’s Canal Plus announced that it was picking up the Israeli show Miguel, which premiered earlier this year. And earlier this month Mexico’s Televisa picked up two more Israeli formats to complete a four-series deal.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The HOT series Miguel took home the prize for best ensemble cast at the Canneseries festival in April. The show – starring Ran Danker and Aviv Karmi – tells the story of Tom, a gay Israeli man who desperately wants to become a father. Tom travels to Guatemala – since gay men can’t easily adopt in Israel – and meets five-year-old Miguel, who he brings into his life and home.

According to Variety, which first reported the sale, Canal Plus is the first international broadcast partner for Miguel.

And over in Mexico, TV viewers are already enjoying adaptations of Israeli TV shows - and are gearing up for more.

Earlier this month, Mexican media giant Televisa completed a deal to purchase four original programs from Keshet.

Televisa already began airing Spanish-language adaptations of the first two shows it bought: Loaded and Easy Money. Loaded, which was known as Mesudarim in Israel when it aired in 2007, is about four friends who become hi-tech millionaires. The show has already been adapted in the UK and premiered there last year. Easy Money, which premiered in Israel in 2014, is about a man who wins NIS 70 million in a lottery.

And now Televisa has announced that the two additional Israeli shows it plans to adapt are Yellow Peppers and Mythological Ex.

Yellow Peppers – about a family raising a child with autism – has already seen great success globally, in particular with the BBC adaptation The A Word. The Mythological Ex, which first aired in Israel in 2007, has also already been adapted into English, as the US series The Ex-List, which aired in 2008.

Televisa said that both new series are slated to premiere in Mexico later this year.

Related Content

July 29, 2018
Police find evidence of bribery, fraud by Jerusalem deputy mayor

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut