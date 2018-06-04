It's official: Shiri Maimon will star in 'Chicago' on Broadway

Months after reports first surfaced, Israeli singer Shiri Maimon confirmed that she will be taking on a starring role in the Broadway show Chicago this fall.



Maimon will be taking on the role of Roxie Hart, the lead in the famed musical, beginning on September 21.





The singer announced the news on Sunday night, right after she appeared in Times Square as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations for the State of Israel."Choosing me to play a leading role in Chicago on Broadway is proof that dreams are meant to be fulfilled," Maimon said in a statement. "I'm proud to bring an Israeli presence to Broadway. This is an incredible opportunity for me... and it will be a challenging and exciting time in my life."Maimon, who first came to fame in Israel on the first season of Kochav Haba in 2003, has become one of Israel's most popular performing artists. In 2005 she represented Israel at the Eurovision song contest, coming in fourth place - Israel's highest finish in the 21st century until this year.Maimon will be replacing Charlotte d’Amboise, who has played the role on and off since the revival opened on Broadway. Other actresses who have portrayed Hart include Liza Minelli, Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson, Melanie Griffith and Christie Brinkley.And Maimon won't be the only Israeli on Broadway this fall. Later this month, Sasson Gabai will be packing his bags and also heading to New York, to take on the starring role in The Band's Visit. Gabai will play Tawfiq, the same role he played in the original 2007 film, and he has committed to at least a year on the Broadway stage. The Band's Visit - with Monk star Tony Shalhoub in the lead role - was nominated for 11 Tony Awards.