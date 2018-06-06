Jason Derulo: 'I'm so excited' for Israel show

Singer and songwriter Jason Derulo has recorded a message for his Israeli fans ahead of his huge concert coming up this summer.



"Tel Aviv, what's happening? It's Jason Derulo, and I'm so excited to be coming back," he said in the video released on Wednesday. "August 1, it's going down – it's called Coca Cola WOW Fest and it's going to be myself, Rita Ora – it's going down, crazy. It's going to be an unbelievable show, I can't wait to see y'all very soon."





Derulo – one of the biggest current names in pop music – will be joined by British singer Ora along with a slate of local talent at the festival in Rishon Lezion (not, as Derulo stated, Tel Aviv) on August 1. Eliad Nahum, Axum, Arutz Hakibud and Adi Ulmansky will also be performing.Derulo, a 28-year-old global sensation in the pop and hip-hop world, is best known for his songs "Talk Dirty," "Wiggle," "Ridin' Solo" and "In My Head." He has sold more than 30 million singles over his decade-long career, and collaborated with Demi Lovato, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.Derulo was last in Israel in 2016 for a concert, and at the time he posted on Twitter: "Life changing trip 2 Israel. The holy land indeed! Blessed 2 c the many wonders of the world."Tickets for the festival are NIS 265 and on sale via tmisrael.co.il.