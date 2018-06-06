June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Jason Derulo: 'I'm so excited' for Israel show

In message to Israeli fans, hip hop performer says upcoming concert will be 'unbelievable.'

By
June 6, 2018 12:39
1 minute read.

Jason Derulo's video message to Israeli fans (Courtesy

Jason Derulo's video message to Israeli fans (Courtesy

Singer and songwriter Jason Derulo has recorded a message for his Israeli fans ahead of his huge concert coming up this summer.

"Tel Aviv, what's happening? It's Jason Derulo, and I'm so excited to be coming back," he said in the video released on Wednesday. "August 1, it's going down – it's called Coca Cola WOW Fest and it's going to be myself, Rita Ora – it's going down, crazy. It's going to be an unbelievable show, I can't wait to see y'all very soon."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Derulo – one of the biggest current names in pop music – will be joined by British singer Ora along with a slate of local talent at the festival in Rishon Lezion (not, as Derulo stated, Tel Aviv) on August 1. Eliad Nahum, Axum, Arutz Hakibud and Adi Ulmansky will also be performing.

Derulo, a 28-year-old global sensation in the pop and hip-hop world, is best known for his songs "Talk Dirty," "Wiggle," "Ridin' Solo" and "In My Head." He has sold more than 30 million singles over his decade-long career, and collaborated with Demi Lovato, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

Derulo was last in Israel in 2016 for a concert, and at the time he posted on Twitter: "Life changing trip 2 Israel. The holy land indeed! Blessed 2 c the many wonders of the world."

Tickets for the festival are NIS 265 and on sale via tmisrael.co.il.


Related Content

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him
June 6, 2018
Israeli cyber company beats hackers in unique competition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut