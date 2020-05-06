Jerusalem Writers Festival goes digital

The 8th International Writers Festival, which usually takes place at Mishkenot Sha’ananim in Jerusalem, has for the first time been shifted to an online format and will run from May 10-13.The festival will include four consecutive days of conversations between writers and artists from Israel and abroad, unique workshops, engaging dialogues and original literary events, all free of charge via the festival’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. Many of the events will be held in English.Among the participants will be international authors Tom Perrotta (The Leftovers), Matthew Weiner (Mad Men, Sopranos), Nicole Krauss (Man Walks Into a Room, The History of Love, Great House, Forest Dark) and Matti Friedman (The Aleppo Codex: A True Story of Obsession, Faith and the Pursuit of an Ancient Bible, Pumpkinflowers: A Soldier’s Story of a Forgotten War, Spies of No Country: Secret Lives at the Birth of Israel).The authors will meet online, sharing the screens with Israeli writers, artists, researchers and media personalities, including Etgar Keret, Ron Leshem, Eshkol Nevo, Dror Mishani and Noa Yedlin. The director of the Jerusalem Writers Festival is Mishkenot Sha’ananim director Moti Schwartz, with Liran Golod serving as artistic director.“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first international literature and cultural event to shift its content online without postponing or altering the festival in any way,” said Schwartz. “I look forward to welcoming online not only the many lovers of culture who attend the festival every year in Jerusalem, but also many more people around the world who will be able to enjoy this year’s digital version”For the full program, go to the festival website: fest.mishkenot.org.il.