The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem Writers Festival goes digital

The festival has been shifted to an online format and will run from May 10-13.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 6, 2020 22:15
Matthew Weiner (L) and Ron Leshem (R). (photo credit: RACHEL TINE)
Matthew Weiner (L) and Ron Leshem (R).
(photo credit: RACHEL TINE)
The 8th International Writers Festival, which usually takes place at Mishkenot Sha’ananim in Jerusalem, has for the first time been shifted to an online format and will run from May 10-13.
The festival will include four consecutive days of conversations between writers and artists from Israel and abroad, unique workshops, engaging dialogues and original literary events, all free of charge via the festival’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. Many of the events will be held in English.
Among the participants will be international authors Tom Perrotta (The Leftovers), Matthew Weiner (Mad Men, Sopranos), Nicole Krauss (Man Walks Into a Room, The History of Love, Great House, Forest Dark) and Matti Friedman (The Aleppo Codex: A True Story of Obsession, Faith and the Pursuit of an Ancient Bible, Pumpkinflowers: A Soldier’s Story of a Forgotten War, Spies of No Country: Secret Lives at the Birth of Israel).
The authors will meet online, sharing the screens with Israeli writers, artists, researchers and media personalities, including Etgar Keret, Ron Leshem, Eshkol Nevo, Dror Mishani and Noa Yedlin. The director of the Jerusalem Writers Festival is Mishkenot Sha’ananim director Moti Schwartz, with Liran Golod serving as artistic director.
“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first international literature and cultural event to shift its content online without postponing or altering the festival in any way,” said Schwartz. “I look forward to welcoming online not only the many lovers of culture who attend the festival every year in Jerusalem, but also many more people around the world who will be able to enjoy this year’s digital version”
For the full program, go to the festival website: fest.mishkenot.org.il.


Tags writer festival books
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle with coronavirus is not over yet - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Who should succeed Litzman as Israel's next health minister? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by