The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Marc Maron’s Netflix special is prime pandemic comedy for parents

“End Times Fun,” Marc Maron’s Netflix special, is so prescient and so timely, it’s amazing the comedian wrote it way before coronavirus began.

By AMY KLEIN  
APRIL 10, 2020 05:17
Al Franken and Mark Maron at BookoExpo 2017 (photo credit: TERRY BALLARD / CREATIVE COMMONS)
Al Franken and Mark Maron at BookoExpo 2017
(photo credit: TERRY BALLARD / CREATIVE COMMONS)
"Watch this series!” everyone advises on social media.
“Read these books!” others exhort.
As a work-from-home mom whose preschooler’s distance-learning schedule from her Jewish school requires constant supervision — exactly why are they still teaching about Passover every day if we can barely have a Seder?! — my main response to all these recommendations is, when? When do people have time to commit to a series, a novel, an online language course? I may be home all the time now, but I feel like I’m busier than ever.
One night, after my daughter was asleep and I finished panic cooking, panic cleaning and panic eating, I found that I actually had a moment to watch some TV. After doing my usual half-hour of preview watching on Netflix, I stumbled upon one title that was perfect for a pandemic.
“End Times Fun,” Marc Maron’s Netflix special, is so prescient and so timely, it’s amazing the comedian wrote it way before coronavirus began (like even before it began in China).
“I don’t know what’s happening, people, I don’t know, but it’s pretty clear the world is ending,” says Maron, who also hosts the super-popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron, in which he interviews everyone from from Jon Bon Jovi to Barack Obama, with more than 6 million downloads a month. “I don’t want to shock anybody. I thought we’d make it under the wire. I thought I would, you know I’m 56, I think we might see it.”
During this coronavirus lockdown and isolation, many people are watching panic films like “Contagion” and “Outbreak.” Personally, I don’t want to see movies right now of people dying of a scary disease with the government unable to help — I can turn on the news for that, thank you. And while I like good escapism as much as the next person (“Grey’s Anatomy,” anyone?), I’m finding that people talking about what is going on right now in a humorous-but-panicked way is oddly comforting. (Sometimes, to decompress, I like to watch old clips of Lewis Black — another agitated Jewish comedian — rage against the machine. I wonder what he has to say now.)
With an unhappy Purim just behind us and a lonely Passover upon us, Maron is a great salve for Jewish parents trying to do it all with our kids underfoot: working, cleaning, helping them homeschool or, conversely, stay off YouTube. Sometimes you just want a smart Jewish boy like Maron to put our chaotic feelings into words.
Sitting on a high stool, wearing a brown vest over a white button-down shirt and jeans, Maron opens his set by taking on the anti-vaxxers (“Jury’s out on vaccines? How many friends you have with polio, lot of polio people in the family with iron lungs?”), personal trainers (“The guy who wanted to do something else with his life”), and President Trump (“Trump is probably the most horrible human ever living in any capacity doing anything … like if he was working on a car lot, and you went onto that lot to buy a new car and he came walking towards you, innately you would be like, ‘Nah, not that guy, I don’t feel comfortable with that guy, there’s something off …’”)
The comedy special is also deeply Jewish, and he talks about his Jewish identity throughout.
“Look, I’m a Jew, you know, for whatever that means …,” he says. “I don’t know if I was ever taught to use God, how to use God. We’re told He was there, but most of what you learn as a middle-class American Jew is that you’re better than other people, and you should say you’re a Jew out loud occasionally, sometimes out of context. Like, those are the basic rules.
“And we are better than other people,” he adds. “I’m sorry, I know that’s why we’re so contemptible to some of you. But yeah, that’s true.”
Though he describes himself in the set as a “godless Jew,” Maron has made a pretty dramatic shift when it comes to embracing his Jewish identity in his comedy. On his 2016 two-hour podcast with fellow Jewish comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, Maron says “There was a period where I separated myself from my Jewish identity. I refused to talk about being a Jew on stage because you wouldn’t necessarily know I was a Jew immediately, and I got very annoyed with the stereotype of the Jew, and I didn’t want to fall into that. Now I’m a little less worried about it. Like if I’m going to become an old Jew of some sort, I’ll take it.”
In “End Times Fun,” Maron jokes that in times of panic he has a tendency to prophesize. Not that he prophesized this particular pandemic.
“The title really was just a way to frame the work I’ve been doing over the last couple of years,” Maron told NPR. “I’m full of dread and a certain amount of anxiety … certainly around the environment [and] the world of politics.”
In his set, his prediction of end times is an environmental disaster: “Oh my God, what would it take? Something terrible,” he says. “That’s what brings people together. Nothing good … occasionally a concert outdoors … but that never really goes anywhere.”
After the apocalypse happens, he imagines the reactions from a host of people, including Sean Hannity’s followers (“Don’t believe the libtard spin on this … burning sky is good for America!”), complacent liberals (“It’s not on me, man. I brought my [own] bags!”) and antisemites (“Jews set the sky on fire, yeah, of course they did. I knew it would get to that”).
He says the reason he talks about being Jewish so much is that “I know that there’s few people in the room that no matter how progressive you may think you are, that are going, like, ‘We get it: you’re a Jew.’” He thinks that many people, “given the option,” are in fact, antisemites.
“I’m not saying they’re walking around saying “F the Jews, they’re terrible,’ but it doesn’t take much baiting,” he explains. “Like, ‘Hey you know, like, the Jews kind of suck,’ ‘Yeah, you’re right, F ’em.’ … I think I’m trying to find it in you so you see it in yourself.”
As I sat watching “End Times Fun,” here in the outbreak’s epicenter in New York City, some of Maron’s concerns — about plastic straws, men in the #MeToo era, the California fires — seem a bit insignificant, and even make me feel positively nostalgic for those olden days a few weeks ago, when my biggest concerns were the upcoming election and what to do for Passover.
Yet if these are to be my penultimate nights, I’m glad to spend them with Maron, this wry, anxious, Jewish guy who has somehow predicted that end times were coming. If this is indeed the end, at least I’ll be laughing.
This story originally appeared on Kveller.


Tags comedy netflix Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by