Netta Barzilai signs global distribution deal for ‘Toy’

Israel’s Eurovision winner, Netta Barzilai, has signed a deal with the global record company S-Curve/BMG for distribution of her winning song, “Toy.”



Barzilai’s Israel representative confirmed that the deal was signed, and stressed that it encompassed just “Toy.”







A Related Video You May Like:



“Yes, a deal was signed with BMG for distribution and mastering of ‘Toy’ only,” he said. On all other matters, Barzilai’s representation Tedy Productions “is engaged in negotiations with a number of global companies.”Netta Barzilai performs in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv after winning the Eurovision, May 14, 2018. (Tamara Zieve)Just weeks after her win at the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, Barzilai is working hard, and breaking records.On Monday, the Eurovision organizers announced that the YouTube video for “Toy” had become the most viewed of all time on its channel, topping 60 million views. The video easily eclipsed records held by songs from the 2010 Eurovision. That year’s winning song, Germany’s “Satellite,” has 57 million views, and was just passed by the 2010 French entry “Allez Ola Ole,” which only came in 12th in the contest. But neither can hold a candle to “Toy,” which breezed past both of them in just two months.Barzilai’s performance at the grand finale of the Eurovision on May 12 has been viewed more than 26 million times, becoming the 10th-most viewed video on the competition’s channel.And the 25-year-old from Hod Hasharon has plenty already lined up for the future. She just returned to Israel from Amsterdam, where she was photographed for a magazine cover, and has shared video of herself on social media recording music.On June 8, Barzilai is slated to appear at the Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, and on June 22 she’s expected to perform at the Haifa Gay Pride Parade as well.In August, Barzilai will take the stage as part of the Shaka Hip Hop Festival at the Rishon Lezion Live Park. She’ll be performing in addition to American rap stars Tyga and Fat Joe and a slate of other local talent.Suffice to say, this is only the beginning for Barzilai.