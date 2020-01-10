The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Night Light brings music and art to Neve Sha’anan

Live concerts, free art shows and delicious Eritrean food will be on offer during the two-night celebration.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JANUARY 10, 2020 03:58
BEN HAGARY To us Freedom. (photo credit: COURTESY KIBBUTZ BEERI)
BEN HAGARY To us Freedom.
(photo credit: COURTESY KIBBUTZ BEERI)
The sixth edition of Tel Aviv’s Night Light festival will open on Thursday January 16 with a unique focus on the urban landscape of Neve Sha’anan. The streets were originally designed in 1921 to resemble a menorah, and the festival lights up the long winter nights in early 2020 by offering guided exploration of food, music and art.
Adults will enjoy exploring some of the fascinating artwork on display, such as Halo by Polish artist Karolina Halatek, which invites visitors to float in light, or interact with “Grill the Cat,” a traveling installation by Barak Siman Ob offering tasty treats from the streets of the neighborhood. Children are warmly invited to visit with their parents and enjoy street theater or folk tales from Sudan, all free of charge.
Those who prefer music to art will be able to enjoy Israeli rock band The White Screen as well as Congolese music by Bilenge Musica and Eritrean music by Chura Band.
Speaking with The Jerusalem Post, festival artistic director Ivry Baumgarten said that the values of Night Light always “touch on communities, history and the connection between people in public spaces.”
He added that Night Light is meant to function as a form of activism, reducing gaps and perceived stereotypes between social groups, “and create change in the urban space of south Tel Aviv.”
Reflecting the diverse ethnic composition of the neighborhood, guests will be able to enjoy a feast organized by Kitchen Talks of Eritrean dishes made for the holiday of Lidet, which is Orthodox Christmas as observed in that country on January 7.
A unique blending of social activism and the growing interest many Israelis show toward the various culinary traditions in this land, Kitchen Talks provides meeting points for interaction between migrant and minority communities and other Israelis. As those involved prepare food and share personal histories, there is a breaking of social barriers and the beginning of a new appreciation – and not just of the foods on the table. In this personalized guided workshop, and visitors will learn how to make teff flour injera and shirou, a stew made from hummus flour. It is advised to book ahead, as the number of guests is limited.
Dance lovers will enjoy the special performance by Batsheva Dance Company, created by Ohad Naharin. The performance will be held twice on Thursday evening on Pine Street:at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Those who seek a heart-to-heart experience might opt to visit the Kuchinate African Refugee women’s collective. A Tigrinya word meaning “crochet,” Kuchinate offers handmade baskets and rugs created by the women, many of whom are asylum seekers. Visitors will be able to enjoy a cup of Eritrean coffee with the women and hear about their lives and work in this country.
The children’s section of the festival will be located on 28 HaGara Street. The street theater for children, by the Karon Theater, will take place on Saturday January 11 at 4:30 p.m. Sudanese folk tales will be enjoyed at the same location at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
More details about the festival and the events on offer can be found at secrettelaviv.com


Tags Israel music piano
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: The Iranian kindergarten lesson By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Soleimani, gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by