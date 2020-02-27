The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Ready for Purim, 3D masks bring Instagram filters to life

The masks are of such a high resolution that they can trick facial recognition technologies.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 19:32
“Public Interaction: A Printed Mask on my Face” (2019) (photo credit: GUY AON AND YUKI JAMES)
“Public Interaction: A Printed Mask on my Face” (2019)
(photo credit: GUY AON AND YUKI JAMES)
Could the perfect costume for the upcoming holiday of Purim be a tridimensional mask which reproduces someone else’s face so accurately that it can trick facial recognition technology? This is what Israeli photographer Guy Aon, a graduate of industrial design at Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, aims at offering with his project “Image: Prêt-à-Porter,” a journey between art, technology and the materiality of photography.
“As a photographer and artist, I was always interested in the human body. Throughout the years, I worked to turn pictures into tridimensional objects,” he told The Jerusalem Post.
Aon started to develop the project after enrolling in the Masters course at Bezalel and began working at a chemistry lab at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he was exposed to many different materials and techniques, he explained.
“I discovered PVA, a kind of paper that melts in water and disappears, and I started asking myself how I could use this system to turn pictures into objects,” he said.
His exploration brought him to combine the ancient Japanese painting technique called Suminagashi, or “floating ink,” and modern hydro-print techniques used in the automobile industry.
“I realized that through these techniques I could print the pictures on this special paper and when I would put them in the water, the only thing that would remain was the ink, which could then be transformed into all kind of objects,” he told the Post.
Using these methods, he started creating masks.
“My intention was not just to develop a technique but to challenge the world of photography. In modern life, pictures and filters in apps such as Instagram and snapchat have become our way of communicating: we are used to transform our faces and our identity, so I asked myself what would happen if we could change our image and use a filter not only in the virtual world but in real life,” he explained.
“This system has allowed me to bring photography back to the material world, turning it into an object or even in a part of our body,” he added.
The artist said that in order to print the masks he uses a high quality but regular printer.
Another application of the technique allows him to print images directly on to bodies, in a way similar to temporary tattoos but as “they are printed on paper while this is just ink directly on the body, it is much healthier,” Aon said.
After realizing that the masks created were so precise they could trick facial recognition technologies, he started to also consider the implications that this system could have in terms of protecting people’s privacy.
“I’m really close to perfection in creating what basically are masks molded out of faces,” he stated.
Asked whether there is a risk for this element to be dangerous, he said that this is a question that is relevant about technology in general, including for the internet or the social media.
“We have to think about both risks and opportunities, but this specific project could also help those in need of protection. Let’s remember what has happened in Hong Kong with protesters under constant surveillance by the Chinese Central government. Why could not they wear masks to defend their privacy?” he told the Post.
Although Aon’s technology is not yet available to the general public, the photographer is working to establish a start-up to improve the technique and turn it into a product that can be used in several sectors, including aesthetic medicine, the make-up industry and fashion.
Guy Aon will be performing and working on his creations in "Wearing Photography," which will take place in the opening night for the exhibition "Costume Party" at the Edmond de Rothschild Center at Rothschild 104, Tel Aviv, on March 5 at 8:00pm.


Tags photography art facial recognition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by