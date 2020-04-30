The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

'Sergio': A reinterpretation of the life of Sergio Vieira de Mello

Cast as the titular diplomat, Wagner Moura, the Brazilian actor who starred as Pablo Escobar in the crime series Narcos, shares Vieira de Mello’s good looks and embodies the intelligence and empathy that made the man so good at his job.

By KEVIN CRUST  
APRIL 30, 2020 18:25
Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas in 'Sergio' (photo credit: NETFLIX)
Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas in 'Sergio'
(photo credit: NETFLIX)
Emmy-winning director Greg Barker, known for documentaries set in global hot spots, has not one but two new films. Sergio, Barker’s dramatic reinterpretation of his 2009 nonfiction profile of the late United Nations diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, launched Friday on Netflix, and The Longest War, a documentary chronicling US involvement in Afghanistan, premiered Sunday on Showtime in the US.
It’s no wonder that Barker was so intrigued by Vieira de Mello that he returned a decade later for a deeper dive into the life of the charismatic Brazilian. The documentary, also titled Sergio, illustrated Vieira de Mello’s distinguished career carrying out the United Nations’ mission in Bangladesh, Sudan, Mozambique, Cambodia, Kosovo, East Timor and Iraq, expertly framed by a fraught rescue attempt following the 2003 bombing of the UN’s offices in Baghdad. It originally aired on HBO and is also available on Netflix.
Though extremely involving, the documentary left the impression that there was more to the dashing figure, who, like so many other powerful people, pursued his calling to the detriment of his family. It is that man whom Barker, in his narrative debut, and screenwriter Craig Borten, an Oscar nominee for Dallas Buyers’ Club, seek to reveal in the dramatized version of Sergio, meeting with mixed results.
Cast as the titular diplomat, Wagner Moura, the Brazilian actor who starred as Pablo Escobar in the crime series Narcos, shares Vieira de Mello’s good looks and embodies the intelligence and empathy that made the man so good at his job.
But the real casting coup is Knives Out breakout Ana de Armas as Carolina Larriera, the younger UN economist with whom Vieira de Mello found love after marrying young and raising two sons in absentia. Fidelity was never his strong suit, and as he tells Carolina early in their relationship, “I’m not too good with indefinite assignments.”
His conflict over his desire to be with Carolina and his commitment to bring peace to places such as East Timor and Iraq is the center of what is, finally, a love story. Together, Moura and De Armas create the kind of chemistry that filmmakers and audiences dream about. There are enough sparks between the two that a later sex scene seems superfluous.
Unfortunately, rather than fully embracing this conflicted interior view of Vieira de Mello, Barker and Borten have chosen to retain the documentary’s framing device of the rescue attempt.
In the nonfiction film, it served as a propulsive engine, carefully balanced against the interviews that told Vieira de Mello’s story and its tragic conclusion. Here, it feels abstract, disjointed from the scenes with him and Carolina, thus weakening and muddying the story.
It also necessitated the narrative choice to make Gil Loescher, the man trapped with the diplomat in the Baghdad rubble, into a composite character who serves as Vieira de Mello’s chief aide. Irish actor Brian F. O’Byrne has a nice, understated tension opposite Moura in the role, but the characterization is disorienting to anyone who has seen the documentary.
‘SERGIO’
Rated: R (for language, some bloody images and a scene of sexuality)
Running time: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Playing: Available on Netflix
(Los Angeles Times/TNS)


Tags television diplomacy netflix
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Fleur Hassan-Nahoum: Rethinking Jerusalem tourism By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Yael Eckstein Shared values enables IFCJ to bridge gaps between Jews, Christians By YAEL ECKSTEIN

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by