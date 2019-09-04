This year marks a decade for the Slihot and Song concert by the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod. The program has become a tradition – staged every year in Elul – and it is dedicated to the singing of Slihot along with Israeli songs reflecting the spirit of the Tishrei holidays.



For the first time, the orchestra will host singer and creator Shuli Rand who will present his songs and the Slihot in his sweeping manner. In addition, the orchestra will host Benjamin Bouzaglo, an international solo artist who specializes in liturgical and Andalusian singing. An intriguing musical combination that guarantees an exciting experience accompanied by the orchestra’s sounds.

The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod will perform a repertoire taken of Slihot and Israeli songs, presenting an orchestral arrangement characteristic of the Andalusian Orchestra, including: “Adon HaSlihot,” “El Nora Alila,” “Anenu,” “Avinu Malkenu,” “Shema Koli,” “Ben Adam Ma Lecha Nirdam” and more.The series begins September 4 at the Ra’anana Music and Arts House, 18:30 and 21:00 and continues to Ashdod on September 8, to Jerusalem on September 9 at the Jerusalem Theater, and then on to Modi’in, Kiryat Motzkin, Sdot Negev and winding up in Beersheba on September 26 at the Beersheba Performing Arts Center.Ticket price range from NIS 99-119, and more information is available at www.andalusit.co.il

