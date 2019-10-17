Tel Aviv Wine Festival celebrates its fifth year

Wine lovers from all over Israel congregated at the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Station Compound this past week for a night of good music, great food and even better wine.



The Tel Aviv Municipality and “The Grape Man” invited the public to celebrate Sukkot in style while trying some of the best wines Israel has to offer.

The event, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday nights offered NIS 80 tickets that came with a free wine glass and unlimited wine tastings from 20 different wineries around Israel and the world.The atmosphere was perfect for a fun date night or just a night out with some friends. The wine festival was held inside the old train Tel Aviv train station right near the beach and Charles Clore Park. Even the music added to the night, with DJ Maor Nunberg playing to his audience. All the music added to the ambiance of the evening.Some of the wineries at the event included Barkan, the Jerusalem Winery, Gush Etzion Winery and Paul Mas.Cassidy Weekes, one event attendee, said “the Gewürztraminer from the Jerusalem Winery is my favorite, it’s super light and goes down really easily.”On top of having 20 wineries to try different wines from, each winery had at least two different wines to taste. Each vendor also sold bottles for discounts during the festival – most bottles were sold for around NIS 45.When Ari Paskoff was asked what he liked most about the festival, he said, “The only thing that flowed more heavily than the wine was laughter, meaningful conversations, and friendships beginning and strengthening... and everyone should try the pesto cheese.”If one didn’t consider themselves to be a wine connoisseur but wanted to learn more, there was a workshop to participate in at the festival. While you would have to buy your ticket in advance online, the workshop allowed you to taste specific wines in a more private setting with a wine expert to explain the different notes and tones of the wine.You also learned how to choose your wine, which wine goes best with which food and also help familiarize yourself with the wine world.Now the wine wasn’t the only tasty thing at the festival. There was also food for everyone. A cheese section by Man Haadama, meat options from Smoke and Taste and french fries from Amsterdam Fries.Everyone who was working at the event was extremely knowledgeable. Before you were offered a taste, the sommelier would ask you a couple questions before pouring your glass and then would recommend which wine they think you would like best.The crowd ranged from army friends hanging out after a long day to grandparents having a nice date night. If you like wine, this event was definitely one to check out.You can purchase tickets on Facebook or on the Grape Man website

