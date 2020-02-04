The Jerusalem Opera will perform 'L’Elisir D’Amore'

The Jerusalem Opera will be putting on the Italian production L’Elisir D’Amore this month.The two-act opera by composer Gaetano Donizetti and conducted by Omer Arieli, was first presented in Italy last year and will be staged in Israel with the cooperation with the Israel Sinfonietta Beer Sheva.Opening night will be at the Performing Arts Center in Beersheba on February 22 after which the company will travel to Jerusalem and perform L’Elisir at the Jerusalem Theatre’s Sherover Hall on February 24.The opera features tenor Pavel Suliandziga playing Nemorino; soprano Avigail Gurtler-Har-Tuv playing Adina; Yuri Kissin, a bass-baritone playing Dulcamara; baritone Shmuel Berlad, playing the role of Belcore; mezzo-soprano Iphigenie Worbes playing Giannetta and the Jerusalem Opera Choir.The plot of L’Elisir D’Amore revolves around peasant Nemorino, who falls in love with Adina, set in a 19th-century Italian village in summer. Adina does not feel the same way about Nemorino, so he attempts to win her heart with an “elixir of love,” which Dulcamara gave him. Ultimately, Adina marries Sergeant Belcore.L’Elisir D’Amore will join the growing list of operas put on by the Jerusalem Opera. Established in 2011, with the goal of creating an artistic hub for opera in Jerusalem, the company has staged both Rigoletto and La Colombe in 2019, both Cosi fan tutte and Hansel and Gretel in 2018, The Magic Flute in 2017, The Barber of Seville in 2016, Madame Butterfly in 2015, The Marriage of Figaro in 2014 and Don Giovanni in 2013.Tickets for the performance, sung in Italian with both Hebrew and English subtitles, are available for NIS 150 at *6226, or www.bimot.co.il.