The Lounge

Forever Milky



Michael Strauss, Eyal Dror, CEO of Strauss Israel, and Eli Itzkin, CEO Strauss Dairies, met at the opening of the Forever Milky Complex in the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv, which was created to mark the 40th anniversary of the best-known chocolate pudding brand in Israel, at a cost of NIS 1 million.

As part of the Chelsea Football Club’s international campaign against antisemitism, which began more than a year ago with the support of owner Roman Abramovich, the group’s players are taking part in the March of the Living to the death camps, and are participating in the ongoing virtual campaign #SayNoToAntisemitism. Recently, the Chelsea Football Club Women players met with Susan Pollack, an 88-year-old British Holocaust survivor, who is very active in Holocaust awareness. For years, Pollack has been visiting schools across Britain and telling students about the horrors inflicted on millions of people by the Nazis.Prof. Adi Stern, president of Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, and Prof. Rony Oren, head of the Screen Based Arts Department at Bezalel, hosted an unusual get-together with the Academy Award winner for the shortest film: Guy Nattiv. They viewed his award-winning film Skin, chatted, and were offered a close-up look at the coveted Oscar statuette.Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana, who was selected as the presenter for Gottex bathing suits for the 2020 season, is currently in Israel for photo shoots. Fontana is married to singer Diego Ferrero, has two children, and has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Gottex creative director Keren Gasner accompanied Fontana during the day of the photography by the sea.The director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Tania Coen-Uzzielli, together with Irit Rappaport, the chair of the Friends of the Museum, took advantage of many of the museum’s friends from around the world being in Israel for Passover and held a special brunch with all the Israeli and international members in the museum garden. The gathering included a sneak preview by chief curator Doron Rabina of the museum’s new entrance hall; the inauguration of the new Family Experience Center donated by Soraya and Younes Nazarian; and a tour with curator Doron Lurie of the Schiff Prize exhibition. The meeting was attended by Stella Katan-Safra, president of Swiss Friends of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art; Danny and Janice Gillerman; Poju Zabludowicz; Giordana Grego; and Eliezer and Esti Alkon.Translated by Hannah Hochner.

