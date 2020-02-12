The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

The amazing directors behind ‘The Specials’

All the actors playing autistic people in The Specials really do have autism, except for one character who causes himself significant harm by head banging.

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 20:40
BENJAMIN LESIEUR (left) and Vincent Cassel in ‘The Specials.’ (photo credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/COURTESY OF LEV CINEMAS)
BENJAMIN LESIEUR (left) and Vincent Cassel in ‘The Specials.’
(photo credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/COURTESY OF LEV CINEMAS)
Most directors strive for authenticity in their films, but Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, who made the powerful new film The Specials, which opens throughout the country on February 13, have taken it one step further.
The Specials, which is based on a true story, is about Bruno (Vincent Cassel), an Orthodox Jew who runs a home and a day program for the most severely autistic children and young people in Paris, in tandem with Malik (Reda Kateb), a Muslim who trains young people from poor neighborhoods to work as caregivers.
Nakache and Toledano have collaborated on a number of films, including The Intouchables, one of the most popular French films in history, and they took the carte blanche they received from producers because of that success and spent two years working with and getting to know young people with autism in a dance and theater workshop.
All the actors playing autistic people in The Specials really do have autism, except for one character who causes himself significant harm by head banging.
“For him, it wouldn’t have been appropriate to use someone with autism,” said Nakache. The two, who are frequent visitors to Israel, were interviewed, in a mix of Hebrew, French and English, in December just before The Specials was the opening-night film at the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival at the capital’s Cinematheque. “We hired this actor, Marco Locatelli, and we found out he has a brother with autism, a severe case, and because of that, he said he could understand who his character is, and he said he could also learn to love his brother better.”
The resulting film, which was the closing film at the Cannes Film Festival and which was screened for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, is so authentic and so moving, it proves that every moment the directors invested in the workshop was worthwhile. These characters, as embodied by the actors who play them, are not Rain Man-type geniuses, nor are they out of control all the time or totally out of it. They are funny, frustrated, affectionate and exasperating, just like real people with autism. I should say at this point that I am the mother of a young man with autism who is very similar to those depicted in the film. Having spent more time with people on the autism spectrum than with those who are “normal” over the last two decades, it was a revelation to see autistic people as quirky as my son captured on film.
Benjamin Lesieur, who has a substantial part in the film, plays Joseph, the first autistic child with whom Bruno worked, now a young man who is obsessed with washing machines.
“We developed a relationship with him,” said Toledano. “We told him, ‘If you don’t want to act, it’s okay.’ You have to roll with them.”
The filmmaking experience turned out to be therapeutic for the actors. “Benjamin’s mother said that he would never wear a belt before, and he did for the film. And his parents said, ‘Take him for a long time!’”
The plot line involving Joseph epitomizes the contradictions of autism and the difficulties in working with those on the spectrum. Joseph is intelligent enough to cross Paris on the Métro to go to work, but is obsessed with pulling the alarm on the train, causing huge rush-hour delays.
He knows enough to fix appliances, but he can’t manage to abide by workplace norms and inappropriately rests his head on the shoulders of a pretty coworker to whom he is attracted, something he does with everyone. He has a devoted mother, compellingly played by Hélène Vincent, who has had to quit work to care for him, since because of his infrequent but violent meltdowns, he has been thrown out of every school, and the isolation drives her to despair at times, as does the fact that she can’t help him as much as she would like to.
Nakache said Lesieur was an unbelievable actor. “During the shoot, we asked Benjamin, ‘Do that again, get back into place, go back to the beginning, come on, we’re going to do another take,’ and he was perfect, just like all the other professional actors. Talking with the doctors, we realized that the cinema uses a very autistic-like process of repetition: supervised and repetitive...  He sometimes put his head on a technician’s shoulder. We were ourselves experiencing exactly what we were talking about in the film.”
The filmmakers, who have been working together for more than 20 years and are both French Jews from North African Mizrahi backgrounds, seem like the ideal people to take on the difficult task of teaching people with autism to express themselves on film. Although they are among the most high-powered filmmakers in Europe, they are soft spoken and calm, finishing each other’s sentences gently. They seem like those guys who were always clowning around in high school, but somehow you knew they were actually the smartest people in the class.
They got to know Stéphane Benhamou, the model for the character of Bruno, when they were working at a summer camp in the 90s, and Benhamou later worked with Toledano’s autistic cousin. Benhamou’s work with autistic people in an organization sponsored by Chabad called Le Silence des Justes (The Silence of the Righteous) inspired them to make the film, and they also included the story of Benhamou’s real-life Muslim colleague, Daoud Tatou, who works with youth from underprivileged communities. Just as the film shows, they said, Benhamou and Tatou’s work brings together Jews and Muslims, who collaborate harmoniously to help those with special needs and other problems.
“Our movies always talk about implausible encounters. This one had a particular theme: how people who communicate little, or not at all, and are considered abnormal, but still manage to make so-called ‘normal’ people who in our society no longer communicate, communicate. There is in these associations a harmony and blend of cultures, religions, identities and unusual pasts which should inspire many people,” said Toledano.
The comedy around Bruno’s single status is one of the highlights of the film, as his Chabad coworkers never give up on trying to fix him up.
“Now, after the film came out [in France], everyone at all the news outlets knows what ‘shidduch’ means,” said Nakache.
The comedy in the film highlights what is perhaps its greatest achievement: not only its accurate depiction of more severely afflicted autistic people, but that it finds hope in their stories without being stupidly or unrealistically upbeat.
“I think enough directors talk about bad things,” said Toledano. “We want to talk about hope.”
When they met Woody Allen, one of their idols, he told them that he had enjoyed The Intouchables, and said, “I’m a pessimistic Ashkenazi, you’re optimistic Mizrahim,” recalled Nakache,
For many parents of children with autism, who have never before seen our struggles depicted accurately on the big screen, the film is a revelation. If only the bureaucrats and public officials in charge of setting policies for people with autism knew half as much about their daily lives as Nakache and Toledano do.
Their loving portrait of Benhamou reminded me and my friends of the teachers who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of our children, for little money and even less prestige and recognition. The title of this film, The Specials, could just as easily refer to the specialness of these generous professionals as to people with special needs, as well as to these outstanding directors who have illuminated these stories so affectingly.


Tags film movie autism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Supreme injustice in Israel's elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by