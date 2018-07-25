Top 10 things to do

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

1. FAST, SLEEK, AND FUN

Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.



An Impossible Mission Force mission goes wrong, so that Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team must protect the world from a fresh nuclear threat. But with the CIA’s Agent Walker (Henry Cavill) sent to keep an eye on him, Ethan will face an uphill battle to show that he can still save the day.





(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");

The International Klezmer Festival and Master Classes in Jerusalem will begin next Sunday. The weeklong program includes performances of klezmer, classical music, Balkan, jazz, Latin-American and folk. Concerts will take place at key venues around Jerusalem, culminating in a concert at Yad Vashem commemorating musicians who perished in the Holocaust (August 5).July 29-August 5. Details and tickets: http:// klezmerjerusalem.co.il 3. REGGAE PRINCE Ziggy Marley, son of legendary Bob Marley, will return to Israel for two performances in Tel Aviv next week. The world-renowned reggae artist will be performing in Israel for the second time, after an acclaimed performance in 2011, and his visit to Israel follows the release of his latest album in 2016.July 31 at Barby Club, Tel Aviv; August 1 at Shuni Amphitheater, Binyamina.The annual Opera festival at Acre will take place August 1-4. This year the main event is a new production of Gluck’s ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’ which will be staged in the magnificent crusaders’ Court. Conductor Ethan Schmeisser, director Julia Pevzner, solo singers Alon Harari, Alla Vasilevitsky and Yael Levita, Moran Singers ensemble and The Israel Camerata Orchestra, Jerusalem.Elsewhere in the festival there will be a production of the opera’s children show ‘What About the Deer?’ a concert for opera soloists accompanied by strings in Kibbutz Eilon and an interactive dance show ‘White Box’ at kibbutz Gaaton.For more details go to www.israel-opera.co.il/engThe celebrated Tel-Hai International Piano Master Classes open July 29 at Sde Boker campus. The event, where international artist-teachers and young pianists of outstanding talent explore the riches of piano literature, takes place for the 26th time. World-renowned pianist Evgeny Kissin is patron of the event. All the concerts and public master classes take place in the Evens Hall, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Sde Boker campus. The gala concert will take place August 16 at 8:30 p.m. at Tel Aviv Museum of Art.Mega pop star Jason Derulo will perform in the Coca- Cola WOW Festival together with local pop stars, including Eliad Nahum, Axum and Adi Ulmansky. The festival is set to be one of the top events of the summer.August 1 at Live Park Rishon Lezion.The 42nd anniversary of the International Jerusalem Arts and Crafts Fair will open August 6. Besides dozes of arts and crafts stalls presenting works by local as well as international artists, the fair also offers daily performances of top Israeli musicians which take place every evening at 9 p.m., as well as popular children’s shows. Designed for the whole family, the fair takes place at the Sultan’s Pool and Mitchell Gardens.August 6-18, Sunday to Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.Friday closed. Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight.Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ legendary front man, is returning to Israel accompanied by Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin. Considered one of the most influential musicians of our times, Wilson was last in Israel in 2016. This year, he is taking to Israel some of the finest musicians to perform his greatest hits, including “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” “Surfin’ USA” and more.August 7 at 8 p.m. at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv.Shaka Festival of rap, hip-hop and electronic music returns after a successful first edition last year. The festival features Tyga, an international rap star who collaborated with Drake, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and many other big names in the music scene, and Fat Joe, considered one of the founding fathers of hip-hop, active since the ’90s. The festival will also host local artists such as Peled, Swissa, Teddy Neguse and Smiley.August 9 at Live Park in Rishon Lezion.“I to Eye,” an exhibition at the Israel Museum’s Youth Wing, uses artworks to examine the changing social landscape of the virtual age, illuminating the importance of real relationships in our lives. Visitors are invited to witness encounters – from their first moments to their eventual conclusion – and rediscover the value of face-to-face encounters. Such meetings present invaluable opportunities to deepen our knowledge and understanding of the other and therefore of ourselves.Ongoing at The Israel Museum Jerusalem