Top 10 things to do: GRIEF-STRICKEN

1. GRIEF-STRICKEN

Winner of the Golden Globe for best foreign movie, the German film In the Fade tells the story of Katja (Diane Kruger, who won first prize at Cannes for her performance), whose life falls apart when her husband and young son are killed in a terrorist attack. Her friends and family try to give her the support, but the mind-numbing search for the perpetrators and reasons behind the senseless killing complicate her grief, opening wounds and doubts.



2. SOCCER MEGA-STAR

Pele – Birth of a Legend is a biographical drama that follows the famed soccer player’s rise from the slums of Sao Paulo to leading Brazil to its first World Cup victory at the age of 17. Charting his meteoric rise from scrubbing floors to support his family to honing his electrifying playing style on the streets to leading Brazil’s national team, the film vividly brings to life one of the greatest sports stories of the 20th century. With Vincent D’Onofrio and Brazilian musical star Seu Jorge.





Opens May 10 nationwide3.A special exhibition will be presented at the Writers’ Festival in Jerusalem, featuring a selection of pages from the book Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, by film director Ari Folman and Illustrator David Polonsky. The two will speak at the opening event about their best-selling book.May 9 at 6 p.m., Dwek Gallery, Mishkenot Sha’ananim, Jerusalem. The exhibition closes August 15.4.Cigarettes after Sex, one of the biggest American buzz bands on the indie rock landscape, will be making their Israel debut. Formed in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez, the band gained millions of views on YouTube before releasing their self-titled debut album in June 2017. Their song “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You, Baby” was featured on the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.May 11, Barby Club, Tel Aviv5.The Teulis Shadow show is coming to Israel. The combination of topnotch acrobatics, theater, optical illusions, stirring soundtrack and stunning video projections is presented in a new show titled “Your Shadow,” which will tour Israel this month. The show includes the best numbers and performances from the troupe’s previous shows presented in a new context, as well as new material.May 12 at 8:30 p.m. Beit Hachayal, Tel Aviv; May 13 at 8 p.m., Mofet, Rishon Lezion; May 14 at 8 p.m., Dyuna Center, Ashdod; May 15 at 8 p.m., Heichal Hatarbut, Beersheba; May 16 at 8 p.m., Heichal Hateatron, Kiryat Motzkin6.Israeli dancer and choreographer Sharon Eyal created Nova Carmen for the Israel Ballet. Nova Carmen brings together both classical ballet and contemporary dance, a confluence that challenges the conventional conception of Carmen and gives it an innovative and contemporary interpretation.May 12 at 8:30 p.m., Haifa Auditorium; May 14 at 8:30 p.m., Jerusalem Theater; May 16 & 17 at 9 p.m., Opera House, Tel Aviv7.Artist Ethan Dor-Shav is launching a new form of creativeperformance that combines painting, dance and music on stage. The premiere, called “Hevel” (from Ecclesiastes), was developed in association with choreographers Liat Dror and Nir Ben-Gal especially for the Adama Dance Festival, 2018.It will take Dor-Shav’s organic creative process out from the intimacy of his studio to the exposed limelight.‘Hevel’ premieres on May 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Adama Festival in Sderot.8.“Arieh Sharon: Architect of the State” is the first retrospective exhibition featuring the works of one of Israel’s architectural forefathers. A graduate of the Bauhaus School, Sharon planned more than 600 projects, including kibbutzim, office blocks, hospitals and university campuses.He was the architect of the first master plan of Israel at the office of prime minister David Ben-Gurion. The exhibition presents a critical view of Sharon’s work in architectural and historical contexts.Ongoing at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art9.Enrique Iglesias opens this summer’s concert season. The Latin superstar returns to Tel Aviv later this month to perform at Hayarkon Park. Iglesias was crowned as the leading Latin musician, with more than 170 million album sales and endless hits, including last summer’s chart topper “Subeme la Radio,” which he also recorded in Hebrew with local star Rotem Cohen.May 27 at Hayarkon Park, Ganei Yehoshua, Tel Aviv10.The Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by musical director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will make its Israeli debut in Tel Aviv next month. Joining the orchestra on the tour will be pianists Helene Grimaud and Jean-Yves Thibaudet.June 3, Haifa Auditorium; June 4, Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv; June 5, International Convention Center, Jerusalem.