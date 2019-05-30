Try the capital's fine dining on Jerusalem Day

Blue Hall Music Restaurant.
(photo credit: DANIEL LAYLA)
Some of Jerusalem's most celebrated restaurants are offering special deals for customers coming in on Jerusalem Day on Sunday.
Tmol Shilshom, the city's renowned back alley restaurant with unique worldly dishes, will be offering a 50% discount on cold drinks and summer drinks including beers on Jerusalem Day.
Harvey's Smokehouse, the new restaurant with Jerusalem's first wood smoker, is offering a new, special menu on the holiday, giving diners a free dessert, as well. The restaurant's meats are smoked for 12 to 18 hours in an American barbeque style.
Andalucia, the cocktail and tapas bar in central Jerusalem, is offering a free glass of beer between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in their young, Israeli-Spanish atmosphere. The menu is comprised of vegetarian, vegan, fish and meat dishes for all kinds of diners.
Nachman Restaurant, as well, is offering a free dessert to each couple of diners on Jerusalem Day in their new style of dairy, vegetarian and natural food with Italian and French touches.
Kinor Bakikar, or "Violin in the Square," is offering a free glass of wine for each full meal of their French-style fresh dishes purchased on Jerusalem Day.
The Blue Hall Music restaurant, which boasts the title of the oldest restaurant-bar in the city, will also be offering a free glass of beer between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Jerusalem Day, after which, at 9 p.m., a live music show is put on.
Medita, with its new deli-style menu, is offering a 10% discount to anyone ordering a full meal on Jerusalem Day.
