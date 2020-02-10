The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Two new Israeli teen series from Nutz Productions in the pipeline

Sky tells the story of a smart and assertive alien girl named Sky whose spaceship crashes in a small town on earth.

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 23:03
A SCENE from ‘Rising.’ (photo credit: AVIA FARCHI)
A SCENE from ‘Rising.’
(photo credit: AVIA FARCHI)
The Israeli television company, Nutz Productions, a subsidiary of Ananey Communications Group, has two upcoming teen/tween series which might well become Israel’s newest international television exports: one is a witty sci-fi series and the other a historical adventure/romance set just before the War of Independence.
Giora Chamizer, the creator of the English-language Netflix series, Greenhouse Academy, which was based on his earlier Israeli Hebrew-language series, Ha-Hamama, is at work on a new series, Sky, with writer Noa Pnini, which will begin filming in February 2020 in various locations all over Israel.
Sky tells the story of a smart and assertive alien girl named Sky whose spaceship crashes in a small town on earth. While waiting to be rescued, she hides by transforming herself into the body of the most popular girl in high school, who happens to be out of town. Sky must survive two weeks on earth without being discovered.
Sky is from an advanced civilization whose citizens can change their DNA at will, but Sky retains her original personality.
“She needs to pretend to be a mean girl, but she really isn’t,” said Chamizer in a recent telephone interview. “She finds a group of nerds who become her protectors. They’re onto her secret and they help her.”
Eventually, “there will be a love story with one of the nerds.” The catch is that the mean girl she’s pretending to be is into a jock. “She needs to be pretend to be into a jock but really likes [the] nerd.”
If it’s a hit here, it’s likely there will be a remake abroad, Chamizer said.
Chamizer’s Greenhouse Academy, which is about a brother and sister who are studying in an academy that trains spies, has been renewed on Netflix for four seasons.
“It’s been an amazing experience. Audiences all over the globe are responding to Greenhouse Academy,” he said.
A very different series, Rising, which has just wrapped, follows a brother and sister, Emile and Elinore, illegal immigrants to Israel in 1946. They join a group of exceptional teens training in a secret base and recruitment center to act as strike forces against the British Mandate troops. At first, they are mocked by native Israelis for being foreign, but soon they all realize they better stick together if they want to survive the exhausting training and the dangerous missions.
The fictional characters and events are juxtaposed against actual historical occurrences and real-life political and cultural figures, among them: Yitzhak Rabin, Menachem Begin, Shoshana Damari and Yitzhak Shamir.
Much of the filming was done in the Beit Jimal monastery near Beit Shemesh.
Rising was created by veteran television producers, Eden Gurion and Yehonatan Bar Ilan. Gurion is a writer on the television series, Eilat on HOT. Bar Ilan was a writer on Till the Wedding, which CBS is making into an English-language pilot.
Rising will be broadcast on 2020 on Israel’s Teen Nick channel on the YES cable network.


Tags Israel Eilat culture television
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexing health By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by