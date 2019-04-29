When Fauda came to Sheba

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Filming on the third season of the hit TV series Fauda is well under way, and recently it shot inside the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.



Steve Walz, a spokesman for Sheba, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that “several pivotal scenes” were recently filmed in the halls of the 70-year-old medical center. Just who is wounded and/or hospitalized? A photo taken from the set show creator and star Lior Raz, aka Doron, and Marina Maximillian, who is joining the show for the third season as the head of the Shin Bet’s Gaza division, standing in a hallway. Who are they visiting?

For answers to that question you’ll have to wait until the show premieres in Israel on Yes later this year, or on Netflix in 2020.Walz told the Post that Avi Issacharoff, the co-creator of Fauda and a reporter, said the wild success of the show took them by surprise.“We honestly didn’t think that viewers in the USA would be so interested in a very local story, where we are focusing on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with all of its cultural, religious and political nuances that are very Middle Eastern,” Issacharoff said, according to the hospital. “Not to mention the different local languages used such as Hebrew and Arabic. But it’s these nuances and the dramatic storyline with its exotic backdrops, which appear to have drawn real interest from viewers.”Issacharoff also confirmed what Yes revealed last month: that the bulk of the third season will be focused on terrorist activity in the Gaza Strip. And, he said, he thinks considering the drama of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he expects Fauda could find enough material for 10 seasons of the show.

