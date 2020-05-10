Wiesenthal launches short film series on heroes

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Moriah Films division has launched a weekly short film series called Courage+Valor: Stories That Inspire. The films highlight courageous individuals who have made a difference in the world, impacted upon others and changed the lives of people around them for the better. Each film focuses on one individual’s poignant, and many times unknown, story of courage and heroism. Profiles include UK prime minister Winston Churchill; Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life synagogue; retired US Air Force pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger; former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords; the Tuskegee Airmen; Lord Carey of Clifton, former archbishop of Canterbury; Carl Laemmle, founder of Universal Pictures and rescuer of hundreds of European Jews in World War II; and former prime ministers David Ben-Gurion, Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, and more.“At a time like this, we need stories that are uplifting, that highlight the best of humanity. This series does just that,” said Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder and dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and two-time Academy Award-winner.To view the series each week, visit wiesenthal.com/courage-valor