The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Wiesenthal Center requests Paris Mayor remove antisemitic stickers in city

In a letter to the mayor, Dr. Shimon Samuels said that there is “a growing pandemic of antisemitic stickers in and around the Gare du Nord and Gare de l’Est area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 9, 2020 19:39
Antisemitic stickers placed in and around the Gare du Nord and Gare de l’Est areas of Paris, France. (photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
Antisemitic stickers placed in and around the Gare du Nord and Gare de l’Est areas of Paris, France.
(photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization established in 1977 to confront antisemitism, hate, sent a request to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo asking that  antisemitic stickers littered throughout different areas of the French capital be removed, according to a press release from the organization. 
In a letter to the mayor, Dr. Shimon Samuels, Simon Wiesenthal Center Director for International Relations, said that there is “a growing pandemic of antisemitic stickers in and around the Gare du Nord and Gare de l’Est area - the principal Paris train stations, in 10th arrondissement.”
Samuels added that “many of the stickers call for ‘Separation between the French State and CRIF’ (the French Jewish Leadership Council). Others, equating the State of Israel with Nazi Germany, cover lamp posts.” 
"Calls for BDS (Boycot, Divestment, Sanctions) against Israel, are stuck on banks - particularly HSBC and LCL - and insurance agencies front windows” are particularly common slogans in and around Paris. Samuels added that  “local residents in the area claimed that waves of these stickers date back to July 2019, and are even visible on Google Street View.”
  
The Wiesenthal Center noted that  "no steps have been taken to remove these ugly expressions of hate, that tarnish the beauty of Paris nor to penalize the perpetrators," adding that "calls to the Police or LICRA (the International League Against Racism and Antisemitism) and other associations" have led to constant referrals to lawyers and Paris cleaning services. 
“Responses so far, regarding the Jews and the Jewish State, display ignorance or deny the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) definition of antisemitism, that includes BDS and the equation of Nazism with Israel as, indeed, antisemitic and thus actionable under French law,” the Center mentioned. 
"We urge you, Madam Mayor, to take necessary and early action to clean up this sticker virus that spreads hate across the city," Samuels concluded in his letter.


Tags bds paris antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by