‘Wonder Woman’ director eyes next sequel

The third Wonder Woman installment starring Gal Gadot could very well be set in the present day.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, director Patty Jenkins said she thinks the next movie – after the upcoming Wonder Woman 84, due out in 2020 – could be set in modern times.

“I’m not set, but I’m not doing another period piece,” she said. She added that she was also open to the idea of potentially setting it in the future. “It’s definitely one of the things we talked about. I’m not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward. It’s definitely a contemporary story. That’s all I can say. Where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven’t totally nailed down.”Shooting for the sequel to the 2017 smash hit film just wrapped up late last year with Jenkins, Gadot and co-star Chris Pine. In 2014, Gadot revealed that she signed a three-movie deal with Warner Bros., which included her appearances in Batman v. Superman in 2016, the 2017 standalone Wonder Woman film and 2017's Justice League. Gadot re-signed to appear in Wonder Woman 84, and it would be a surprise – considering the positive reception she’s received – if Warner Bros. isn’t eager to sign her for a third Wonder Woman film.While Jenkins also hasn’t signed up yet for the next movie, it’s clear she’s given it some thought.“I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview last week. “Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”Gadot showed up to support Jenkins and Pine at the premier of their new TNT miniseries, I Am the Night, last week in Los Angeles. She shared a photo of her getting ready on Instagram, writing that she is “supporting my soul sister Patty, her hubby Sam, and my brother from another mother Chris. Excited for you guys!!”

