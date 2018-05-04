May 05 2018
'Wonder Woman' gets three MTV movie award nods

Gal Gadot-helmed superhero film nominated for best picture.

May 4, 2018 18:44
Gal Gadot Wonder Woman. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The hit superhero film Wonder Woman was nominated on Thursday for three prizes at the MTV Movie Awards.

The film, which was a huge box office success last summer, received nods for best movie, best hero for Gal Gadot's portrayal and best fight for Gadot's scene taking on German soldiers.

"Thank you @MTV for nominating Wonder Woman for Best Movie, Best Hero, and Best Fight!" the Israeli actress tweeted. "We are so grateful for all the love the film continues to receive and so so excited for what we are planning for you guys in WW's next adventure."

In the best movie category, Wonder Woman is up against Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Girls Trip and IT.

Black Panther received the most nominations with seven, followed by the Netflix show Stranger Things with six.

The awards ceremony will be hold on June 18 in Los Angeles and be hosted by actress Tiffany Haddish.


