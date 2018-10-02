World Space Week set to touch down in Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

World Space Week events are set to touch down in Israel from October 4-11. The events are set to take place starting this Thursday across 50 countries with multiple locations available to attend within each country. The events will be held free of charge, and will be led by the Israeli Space Agency, a section of Israel's Ministry of Science, facilitated by the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology.



The events held in Israel are sponsored under a UN World Space Week Initiative, with Israel being one of the countries taking part in the initiative.





"The public is invited to participate in lectures, workshops, escape rooms, virtual reality and films that reveal the various aspects of space and the impact it has on our lives," according to the press release.Space Week's first day, October 4th, will take place in Beersheba. The events will take place at Ben Gurion University in the Ilan Ramon Physics Center. Events on the day will be discussing where our genetic code comes from and the possible uses of our DNA in the future.Continuing with the discussion that will be held in Beersheba, on October 7th there will be a discussion about life on Mars once reaching the red planet, that event will take place in Jerusalem. In addition, there will be virtual reality stations in conjunction with the Space IL project, allowing you to receive a sensory experience as a passenger in the launching of a spaceship.Later that night participants will have the opportunity to discuss the secrets of the universe, followed by a World Space Week themed escape room, capping off the events in Jerusalem.Later in the week, the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology will turn its eyes to Tel Aviv. Beginning on October 10th, a talk will be held about the need and reality of cooperation between countries in space for the next generation.Later in the day, Yossi Yemin, the first Israeli to have an asteroid named after him will speak about the opportunities as well as pitfalls that face the space community today. Other miscellaneous activities to be included on the day: talking about our place in the universe, a space yoga workshop and a lecture on asteroids, meteors and meteorites.The final date and location of The World Space Week in Israel will be October 11th in Haifa. Events range from a lecture about man's arrival on the moon, the story of the events that paved our way to space and overviews of today's most advanced space technology and research.The Israeli section of the UN's Worldwide Space Week Initiative looks to be a promising one as it sits, giving participants the opportunities to pick and choose what they want to learn about or discuss with the lecturers. With virtual reality, escape rooms, workshops and more, it looks to be the equivalent to a kid in a candy store for outer space enthusiasts and anyone else looking to learn something new about the universe around them.

