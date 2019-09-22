'Dad, I was raped' - third teenager arrested in gang school rape case

A woman identified as Ms Lui attends a news conference about an alleged sexual harassment Ms Lui said she experienced at a police station during her detention, in Hong Kong. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A third suspect was arrested on Saturday night in relation to the police investigation of a gang-rape which allegedly took place in a school in southern Israel.



Police are not releasing any details about the investigation at the moment. Those arrested deny any wrongdoing.

The father of the alleged victim spoke with Channel 13 on Saturday and said his daughter asked to speak with him on Friday.



"Dad, I want to talk to you," he said she allegedly claimed, "Dad, I was raped in school."

He exclaimed that she told him that for a ten day period four teenagers would "tie her up" in the shelter "with two keeping guard outside" at a time, while the sexual abuse took place.

The two teenagers in the shelter would allegedly take turns raping the girl, while the other filmed the abuse on their phones.

The girl claims that they threatened to murder her little brother and share the films on social media if she complains.

"They have murdered my child," the father said. "She sits in her room weeping, she doesn't leave [the room]."

