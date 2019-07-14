Daniel Radcliffe cries reading note from Jewish great-granddad on TV

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was overcome by emotion as he filmed the BBC series, Who Do You Think You Are?, and sobbed as he read aloud the suicide note his Jewish great-grandfather left, according to a report in the UK paper, The Sun.



Radcliffe, who is Jewish on his mother’s side, read the note as the show explored how Samuel Gershon, the 42-year-old Jewish businessman who was his great-grandfather, spent years building up the family’s London jewelry store only to lose everything after the business was robbed in 1936.

Gershon and his father tried to claim insurance compensation but policemen, influenced by the anti-Semitic climate of the time, alleged that the family had faked the robbery. Facing bankruptcy and feeling he had let his family down, Gerson took his own life.The 29-year-old actor, learning that a police report stated, “Jews are so frequently responsible for the bringing down of their own business premises,” but gave no evidence that Gershon had staged the robbery, said, “There’s a lot to dig into in that one sentence. It’s very jarring to see being a Jew to be taken as a piece of evidence in itself.”After his great-grandfather’s death, the insurance company belatedly paid the claim.“You want to just reach into the past and just go, ‘Whatever you’re going through, you have so much to offer the people who are around you still…you have so much to give to them. And, they still would all have loved you,’” Radcliffe said, according to The Sun.Radcliffe was close to his maternal grandmother. He told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in a 2016 interview that his grandmother “was an evacuee during the war,” taken to the country to stay with people away from Nazi bombings of London. He recalls her telling him stories “about how our family came to the UK and where we came from. . . We originated in Russia and left because of the pogroms. I don’t know if the story is true, but supposedly my great-great-grandfather was on a ship from Russia bound for America. It stopped off in London, and he thought, ‘Oh, that was quick and got off. He went to work in a textile factory and married the owner’s daughter.”Radcliffe was raised in a secular household — “I’m going to be a real disappointment to you” — but was conscious of what his Jewish background “means to my mom and her mom.”In 2017, he played Yossi Ghinsberg, a young Israeli backpacker lost in the Bolivian jungle in the fact-based film, Jungle.

