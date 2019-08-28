Danny Danon pens open letter to UN condemning recent terror attacks

Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019 . (photo credit: Courtesy)

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sent an open letter to the UN Under-Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, requesting the UN report on the terrorist attack near the Dolev settlement, on Tuesday.





In his appeal, Danon wrote about the explosion that led to the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb as well as the incident in which 19-year-old victim Dvir Sorek was murdered a few weeks prior.

Rina Shnerb had just celebrated her seventeenth birthday a week prior to the incident. Rina was making her way to a spring, accompanied by her father and her 19-year-old brother, Dvir, when an explosive device that had been hidden in the ground by terrorists detonated, leading to her death. This ruthless attack occurred several days after a 19–year-old yeshiva student [Dvir Sorek] was stabbed to death while making his way home after Torah studies.

"[Israel's] extremely concerned about the growing trend of violent and murderous acts by Palestinian terrorists that cruelly target innocent Israeli children," adding that these attacks are glorified by the Palestinian Authority and "praised by terrorist organizations, including the Islamic Jihad and Hamas," Danon wrote.

He concluded the letter asking the UN "to do your utmost to curb such horrific acts of violence, and also ask that you include such incidents in the Secretary General’s annual report."

With regards to the attacks, the country was in shock over Shabbat after hearing the news on Friday of the terror attack that the killed 17-year-old Rina, injuring her father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and her 19-year-old brother.

The three residents of Lod were taking advantage of a warm, sunny Friday morning to hike in the popular Ein Buvin spring – known as Danny’s Spring – near the West Bank community of Dolev, just three of the thousands of Israelis who routinely take to trails, wadis and hills throughout the Land of Israel.

As Tovah Lazaroff reported in The Jerusalem Post, the family checked with the IDF beforehand to ensure that there was security surveillance at the spring during their planned hiking time.

Despite the precautions, this pre-Shabbat hike ended in tragedy when an explosive device planted at the spring was detonated remotely, in what the IDF called “a serious terror attack.”

Dvir Sorek's body was found with multiple stab wounds outside the gate of the Migdal Oz settlement.

Sorek was in the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva. He would have been serving in the IDF and attending Yeshiva at the same time.

Both attacks happened within weeks of one another.

