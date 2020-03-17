The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Democrats press Trump on US equipment used by Israel to demolish homes

It’s not clear whether Israel currently uses American equipment in home demolitions, which Israeli officials say target illegally built units.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
MARCH 17, 2020 03:42
Rep Ro Khanna (D-CA) speaks at a rally with MoveOn members and allies gather with leading senators to demand that the Senate vote to reject Mike Pompeo's nomination for Secretary of State at US Capitol in Washington, DC on April 11, 2018. (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Rep Ro Khanna (D-CA) speaks at a rally with MoveOn members and allies gather with leading senators to demand that the Senate vote to reject Mike Pompeo's nomination for Secretary of State at US Capitol in Washington, DC on April 11, 2018.
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
 More than 60 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives want the Trump administration to press Israel not to use American military equipment to demolish Palestinian homes.
In a letter sent Monday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — spearheaded by Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Anna Eshoo, D-Calif. and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. — the House members note recent demolitions in eastern Jerusalem and U.N. reports last year of a 45 percent increase in Israeli home demolitions. They also asked for an examination of Israeli compliance with the U.S. Arms Export Control Act, which restricts recipients of U.S. military equipment to using it for “legitimate self-defense.”
It’s not clear whether Israel currently uses American equipment in home demolitions, which Israeli officials say target illegally built units. In the past, Israel has used Caterpillar land moving equipment to demolish the homes of convicted terrorists and structures used to attack Israeli forces.
“My hope is that Israel will stop the home demolitions and will see that there are many supporters of the U.S.-Israel relationship on this letter,” Khanna told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an interview.
A number of Jewish Democrats signed the letter. In addition to Cohen, they include Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., John Yarmuth, D-Ky., and Andy Levin-D-Mich.


Tags Israel Democrats Trump Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: A call for unity in Israeli politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Nvidia calls on PC gamers to contribute to the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus
4 New Israeli apps to make life easier during the coronavirus outbreak
The Track Virus app allows users to see if they had crossed paths with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
5 Rivlin negotiating unity government with Netanyahu, Gantz
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by