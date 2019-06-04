Despite being vetoed by Sara Netanyahu, Shaked may still join Likud

Ayelet Shaked March 18, 2019 (Courtesy).
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Despite the prospect of former justice minister Ayelet Shaked joining Likud being vetoed by the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, MK Miki Zohar told Army Radio on Tuesday morning that the party was still considering adding her to its list.
"Shaked is strong from an electoral point of view, and this was an opportunity, in my opinion, to strengthen the Likud," said the Likud MK and confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I think the Shaked affair is still on the table, and there is a real chance that she will join the party in the end. "
Channel 13 reported on Sunday that attempts by senior Likud officials to try to secure Shaked's position on the list were met with opposition from the prime minister's wife. According to the report, at a meeting of senior Likud officials with Netanyahu, she said: "Ayelet Shaked will not be in the Likud. Period."
Likud has denied the report.
Zohar also referred to MK Betzalel Smotrich's statement on Monday - in which he said he wants a halachic state in which Israel is governed in accordance with Torah law - saying that there is no chance that Smotrich will serve as justice minister for the next term.
