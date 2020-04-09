Did Benjamin Netanyahu's Passover seder break coronavirus regulations?

This is what many people online argued when a video of Prime Minister Benjam

Did the Prime Minister of Israel not follow his own policy of social distancing during the Seder Passover meal?This is what many people online argued when a video of Prime Minister Benjam Netanyahu holding the Seder meal next to his son, Avner, were released to the public.

Netanyahu enforced a country-wide lock-down to prevent people from holding large seder meal and potentially infecting older family members with the coronavirus. Netanyahu himself is 70 years old and a grandfather to children born to his first daughter, Noa, from his first marriage to Miriam Weizmann. Noa is an observant Jewish woman and her family is never depicted on the media in relation to her father.



Seeing as Avner Netanyahu is not living at the residency of the prime minister like his brother Yair, it seems that Avner violated the policy his own father imposed on other Israelis.





Unlike Yair Netanyahu , who is famous for his virtual presence and radical arguments, such as linking the Haaretz newspaper to Nazi-owned German firms, Avner enjoys a much more positive public image and even shared with the public a video of his adopted Akita puppy.

Avner sued lawyer Barak Cohen after Cohen stood on the pavement outside a pub Avner was sitting at with friends and yelled at him that his father, Netanyahu, is corrupt and that his brother, Yair, is a “whore monger” in July last year.



Cohen ignored the requests by a pub worker to stop, claiming that the pavement is public space and the pub doesn’t own it.



Avner sued Cohen and asked the court to issue a warrant preventing Cohen from coming near him claiming that he, Avner, is a private person who could not control to whom he is born and should not suffer such humiliations. The court issued the warrant which expired in February.



In other countries, top officials had been demoted when it turned out they failed to comply with the policy they imposed on others.



New Zealand's Health Minister David Clark was demoted after it turned out he visited a lake in early April and broke curfew. He had apologized for his action.



Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who is a medical doctor, had begun treating patients for one day in the work-week as a personal example in the time of the pandemic.