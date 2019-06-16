Dr. Mike Evans: Liberal left kills the soul, terrorists kill the body

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Dr. Michael D. Evans believes that before President Donald Trump leave office, there will be peace between Israel and at least five or six Gulf states.

Speaking Sunday at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Evans said that he visited almost all the Gulf states and that “the leaders are more pro-Israel than a lot of Jews.

“In two-and-a-half hours, the stuff I heard from the Crown Prince would absolutely blow your mind,” he continued.

At the event, the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem that aims to combat antisemitism and educate people from all backgrounds about the heroic accounts of Christians throughout history, used most of his time at the podium to share his views about the Liberal Left.

“The liberal left has convinced America and Israel that the war on terror cannot be won through military action,” Evans told the crown in New York City. He said that the liberals are “attempting to fracture our will to even win” the war on terror.

“The liberal tactic is better just to talk with people, since we are basically all the same and reasonable at heart,” Evans continued. “Rather than bring criminals to justice or stop those committing crimes.

“The liberal left kills the soul. The terrorists kill the body.”

Evans, who is close with President Donald Trump, who he called the “greatest president in American history of the State of Israel,” is also a long-time supporter of Israel. His goal has been to activate, through the institutions he runs, a latent mass of Christian-Zionist allies of Israel who can be the linchpin of efforts to roll back anti- Zionist sentiments taking root in universities and in the mainstream globally.

For Evans, the most critical objective today for the Christian-Zionist movement is to recruit the millions of Evangelicals and other Protestants to fight alongside Israel in the forum of world-wide opinion and activism.

“It is very important for you to fight … the ideological terror war that exists,” concluded Evans. “It exists.”