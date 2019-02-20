Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Dream Theater returns to Israel

Longtime keyboardist Jordan Rudess has a special connection with Israel – he stayed in Tel Aviv and performed in 2005 and 2011 with Aviv Gefen and Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson.

By
February 20, 2019 00:44
Dream Theater returns to Israel

Dream Theater returns to Israel. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Progressive metal heavyweights Dream Theater will be returning to Israel this summer for a show at Live Park in Rishon Lezion on July 18 under the banner Dream Fest Israel. The American band, formed in 1985 at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, has performed here in 2009, 2011 and 2017.

Known for their precision arrangements and flamboyant showmanship, the band's  latest album Distance Over Time was declared by the Express in London to be a “doozy” filled with “dramatic sonic epic adventures and musical detours of exquisite musicianship.”

Longtime keyboardist Jordan Rudess has a special connection with Israel – he stayed in Tel Aviv and performed in 2005 and 2011 with Aviv Gefen and Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson in their side project Blackfield. Last year, the Jewish Rudess performed a solo show at Reading 3 in Tel Aviv, titled “Bach to Rock.”

Tickets for Dream Theater are available at https://dreamfest-2019.co.il

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

DAN MAYO (center) with his Tatran bandmates.
February 19, 2019
Israeli super drummer was recruited to join Linkin Park’s Shinoda's band

By DAVID BRINN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut