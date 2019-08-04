Drunk driver seriously injures family crossing street in southern Israel

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

A drunk driver ran over two young girls and their parents as they were crossing the street in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel on Saturday, according to ynet. The 21 year-old driver denied the claims and said he even attempted to help the mother rescue her daughters.





"I don't know where he came from, but suddenly he hit us," said the mother of the family. ""He was drunk and smelly. I told him to at least help me rescue one of the girls stuck under a wheel. How can a person take a vehicle this large and destroy a family?"

The driver's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit and he was arrested and transferred to a police station. He may have been at a party before the incident. He will be brought to a court in Ashkelon on Sunday and a request will be filed to lengthen his arrest.

There was a girl with the driver as well who ran away, according to the mother. Police are looking for the girl.

"I saw the driver arrive from far away," said a witness. "He was driving in a zig-zag and it looked like something wasn't right. I didn't even turn my head and he hit the family. He got there so quickly. I don't think he even slowed down."

"They were walking together on the sidewalk and weren't even near the road," added the witness. "It was awful. Their bags were scattered and flew to every direction."

The family was transferred by hospital to the ICU at Saroka Hospital in Beersheba in moderate to critical condition.

