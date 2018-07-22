Druze officials ask High Court to strike Jewish nation-state law

The Knesset votes on the nation-state bill, July 19, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Druze and Kulana MK Akram Hason and other top Druze officials filed a petition on Sunday asking the High Court of Justice to strike down all or part of the Jewish nation-state law as unconstitutional.
Hason said that the law transforms the country’s Druze population and other minorities, such as the Arab sector, into second-class citizens.
His petition called the law “a terrible blow to the Druze sector, a terrible blow to democracy and a terrible blow to Zionism. The Jewish nation-state law disproportionately and unreasonably harms” all minorities, turning them “into exiled people in their own homeland.”
Next, the petition said that the law violates the Basic Law on the Dignity and Freedom of Man, which is considered the country’s most foundational basic law for how it views all other issues.
In the petition, they say that the new law replaces the delicate balance between Israel’s Jewish and democratic principles with a lopsided leaning toward the Jewish principle.
Moreover, the petition cites that the new law does not mention the state’s democratic character or the rights and equality of all of its citizens, focusing solely on strengthening the state’s Jewish aspects.
Their petition said that the new law eliminated Arabic’s status as one of the country’s official languages and by favoring Jewish causes, such as Jewish settlement, set up a system of discrimination between its different ethnic sectors.
The petition was noteworthy in that it was filed by a Druze MK from the moderate coalition party Kulanu.
Although the country’s Arab sector was very critical of the law during Knesset debates, typically, the Druze sector is supportive of Israeli government policies, including of integrating into the IDF and government bodies, than the state’s Arab and other minorities.
Multiple human rights groups
, who often challenge laws that move the state further to the right or which arguably harm the rights of the Arab sector, were still considering their options regarding the law.
Other than within Israel, the law has drawn global condemnation
as well as increased tension with much of the US Jewish community.