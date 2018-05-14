May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Dublin mayor: Ireland should boycott Eurovision 2019

The Irish Eurovision contestant visited Israel last month – and the country gave Netta 13 points.

By
May 14, 2018 18:41
2 minute read.
Netta Barzilai rehearses for the Eurovision competition in Lisbon, Portugal

Netta Barzilai rehearses for the Eurovision competition in Lisbon, Portugal. (photo credit: ANDRES PUTTING)

The mayor of Dublin called on Sunday for Ireland to not take part in the Eurovision 2019 competition since it will be held in Jerusalem.

Lord Mayor Micheal Mac Donncha told Dublin Live earlier this week that he would be in favor of boycotting the contest: “I don’t think we should send a representative...  I think the horrific ordeal of the Palestinian people needs to be highlighted,” he said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Last month, Mac Donncha was banned from visiting Israel by the Interior Ministry due to his support for the boycott movement. But officials misspelled his name, and the mayor entered through Tel Aviv and traveled to Ramallah.

Mac Donncha’s proposal was echoed by several Irish European Parliament lawmakers.

But earlier this year, the Irish contestant at this year’s Eurovision, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, enjoyed a four-day trip to Israel as part of the pre-Eurovision Israel Calling Event. During his visit, O’Shaughnessy posted a photo of himself aboard a camel and called the chance to perform for 10,000 Israeli fans “amazing.”


 

A post shared by Ryan O'Shaughnessy (@ryan_acoustic) on


At the Eurovision singing contest on Saturday night, the Irish jury awarded Israel’s Netta Barzilai seven points, while the country’s televoters gave her six.

Nevertheless, two European Parliament lawmakers from Ireland expressed support for boycotting Israel next year.

Lynn Boylan of Ireland’s far-left Sinn Féin party wrote on Twitter: “Israel wins Eurovision so let’s make BDS more successful than ever in 2019,” adding an image of a clenched fist.

Nessa Childers, another Irish lawmaker for the Party of European Socialists, retweeted Boylan’s message, adding the word: “This!” She later wrote: “Jerusalem? The mind boggles. I thought Tel Aviv.”

Emmett O’Brien, a lawmaker from Ireland’s Limerick County, criticized the European Parliament lawmakers on Twitter for politicizing the cultural event. “So much pathetic hate against Israel,” he wrote, asking them to condemn Hamas. Others accused Boylan of supporting antisemitism, which she denied.

JTA contributed to this report.


Related Content

MK Nachman Shai
May 14, 2018
Labor MK Shai eyeing Jerusalem Mayoral run

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut