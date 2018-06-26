Due to Eurovision, Netanyahu drops demand to split Kan

Netta Barzilai (L) poses for a photo with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Sara Netanyahu (R), May 16th, 2018,.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
When Netta Barzilai won the Eurovision competition earlier this year, she succeeded in both bringing the contest to Israel and ultimately amending the law that created Israel's new public broadcaster.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he will drop his longstanding demand to split up Kan into two independent bodies.
Netanyahu made the decision in the wake of Israel's Eurovision win, and in order to ensure that the country is able to host the competition next year.
Last year, after months of negotiations, Kan hit the airwaves, replacing the long-running Israel Broadcasting Association. But Netanyahu was unhappy with how he saw the station's news division shaping up, and allowed the law creating Kan to move forward on one condition. That condition was the split of its news department separate from its other programming. But that move was temporarily halted when the High Court issued an injunction against it happening last year.
What does all that have to do with the Eurovision
?
In order for Kan to partake in - and host - the singing competition, it must be a member of the European Broadcasting Union. And in order to qualify for EBU membership, public broadcasters must air both news and entertainment programming. Because of the looming split, the EBU granted Kan only temporary membership, which allowed it to participate in - and win - the 2018 competition.
Netanyahu met on Tuesday morning with Communications Minister Ayoub Kara, Culture Minister Miri Regev, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, among others, to discuss the matter.
"The attorney-general expressed his opinion that the 'Splitting Law' could interfere with hosting the Eurovision in Israel," Kara said. "Because of that, it was agreed to amend the legislation in regards to splitting the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation, to ensure the Eurovision can be held in Israel."
Shortly after Barzilai won, Kara turned to Mandelblit in order to request the High Court issue a ruling on the law as quickly as possible. Last week, the High Court told the state it had a week to update or amend its opinion on the issue.
Last year, EBU officials told The Jerusalem Post that Kan had only temporary membership, pending the High Court ruling. Once the legislation has been amended, Kan can apply for full membership, putting any legal concerns about hosting the competition to rest.
In response to the news, Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai said that "the prime minister should send a letter of thanks for the European Broadcasting Union, that saved him from the pit called 'splitting up the public broadcaster.' It was a bad idea, and it remains one."