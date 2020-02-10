EU Ambassador to Israel plants tree side by side with disabled children

The non profit supports disabled adults and children through therapy and state of the art services. Their aim is to promote equality and community for people with disabilities through ways such as advocating for better legislature.

Giaufret was given a tour of the facilities, and was informed of the daily activities of staff and children. The Ambassador planted a tree with the children at the facility in support of equality for children with disabilities and environmental protection.

Ambassador Emanuele Giaufret said: "Today we are combining the Jewish tradition of planting trees on the festival of Tu Bisvat with support to children who all deserve their right to the future. The children here have a brighter future thanks to the treatment they receive. But we must all work urgently to preserve the planet for future generations in Israel, Europe and across the word. Planting trees is a very important step, but we need many more. We launched the European green deal this year to do just that ."

The children gifted the Ambassador a special drawing made by them in honor of his visit.