Eagle poisoned in Negev gets released back to nature

The eagle was treated with fluids and Atropine, a medication used to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings. The eagle reacted well to the treatment and managed to recover.

By ALON EINHORN
August 15, 2019 10:45
The eagle that suffered from poisoning in the Negev is released back to nature

The eagle that suffered from poisoning in the Negev is released back to nature. (photo credit: TZUR NETZER/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

An eagle found lying on the ground last week in the Ramat Negev regional council was treated after having suffered from poisoning, and was reinstated back in its natural habitat on Thursday.

The eagle, first marked in the Ramon crater in 2007 with a tag K48 on its wing, was first reported to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority by civilians to be located on the ground in the Negev.

The eagle was rushed to a wildlife hospital, where it underwent blood tests and an x-ray scan after preliminary results revealed that it was poisoned.
The eagle that suffered from poisoning in the Negev is released back to nature (Credit: Yanir Ben Aryeh/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

The eagle was reportedly suffering from a weak pulse and extreme tiredness. Remnants of pesticide, likely used on cattle to fend off parasites were found in its vomit. The eagle most likely fed off animal carcasses that were disposed of in an open area and in an uncontrolled manner.

The eagle was treated with fluids and Atropine, a medication used to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings. The eagle reacted well to the treatment and managed to recover.

The eagle was tagged with a GPS to monitor its movement and track its recovery. It was then released back in to nature on Thursday.

The Nature and Parks Authority notes that malicious or indirect poisoning, as in this case probably, is one of the most important threats to the eagle population in Israel that is considered endangered.


