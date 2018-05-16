Earliest evidence of ancient blood vengeance discovered in Jerusalem hills

It's well known that the land of Israel has been contentious and riddled with conflict for millennia, but Israeli archaeologists have now discovered the earliest evidence of blood vengeance in a cave in the Jerusalem hills, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.



During an archaeological survey of the cave, Professor Boaz Zissu of Bar Ilan University discovered a human skull and palm bones dating to the 10th-11th centuries CE that appear to belong to a victim of a revenge killing.





The skull shows evidence of previous traumatic injuries that had healed, as well as signs of a direct blow by a sword that caused "certain and immediate death."Blood vengeance is the practice of killing an individual or group, such as a family or tribe, in revenge for the slaying of a relative or clansman.Dr. Yossi Nagar of the Israel Antiquities Authority and Dr. Haim Cohen of the National Center for Forensic Medicine and Tel Aviv University identified the bones and stated they belonged to a male between the ages of 25 and 40. The skull appears to bear traits of the local Bedouin population which came from Jordan and northern Arabia and who inhabited the Jerusalem hills during the 10th and 11th centuries.According to Nagar, popular records published by 20th century archaeologist and ethnographer Pessach Bar-Adon outline a case of Bedouin blood vengeance, in which a murderer presents the skull and right hand of one killed out of revenge. These are exactly the body parts recovered this week, which were "obviously specifically selected."The IAA also notes that researchers see the fact that the person suffered wounds in previous violent incidents and died from a fatal blow as evidence that the remains are indeed evidence of blood vengeance.As remains of only one individual were found, and no army passed through the remote area, "It is surely a case of inter-personal violence," Nagar told The Jerusalem Post."Blood vengeance was practiced by Bedouins in remote areas in order to deter others from using violence against them," Nagar noted. "[During] this period, 1000 years ago, the area was not well controlled by the authorities, so such a practice was 'must' in order to survive. Combining together the selected skeletal elements [and] the history of the period, blood revenge is the most probable interpretation."Blood vengeance is also mentioned in the Torah, and the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah had numerous towns known as "cities of refuge," outlined in the Book of Numbers, where those who had killed another could seek asylum from the kin of the slain who sought revenge.