Easter, Good Friday celebrated in Jerusalem - watch

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Carrying wooden crosses and singing hymns thousands of Christians in Israel held a procession in the Old City of Jerusalem on Good Friday. The procession was led through Via Dolorosa from the Ecce Homo Convent to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre travelling past the 14 stations of the cross.
On the previous Sunday, hundreds attended a Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem starting from the Mount of Olives toward the Old City of Jerusalem, dancing and chanting hymns. Israeli police and Israel Defense Forces secured the event and allowed free access for the thousands from around the world attended.
Easter services were held at the historic Church of the Holy Sepulchre attended by religious leaders. The "Holy Fire" was lit as thousands watched and held their own candles.
Other churches in Jerusalem and throughout Israel held services.
Reuters contributed to this story.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>