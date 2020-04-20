Edelstein court discussion leaked, High Court approved its publishing

The video of the the court discussion regarding former Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein has leaked online. in an unusual step, the committee addressed the people involved on Sunday, asking them if they're opposed to it's publishing retroactively, to which they approved that they were not opposed to it. Late last month, Israel's High Court held a discussion on the court petitions made against Edelstein, for his refusal to call in the Knesset to discuss replacing him, despite 61 MKs requesting to hold said discussion. Due to coronavirus restrictions, which prevented gatherings of more than 30 people in Hall C where the discussion was held, the court's committee decided that it will be filmed with CCTV cameras in Hall B, where journalists were seated.On Sunday it was found that the discussion was uploaded to several websites, including YouTube and Vimeo. After several journalists wrote that the video was available, it was removed from Vimeo though is still available on other platforms, probably due to users who have downloaded the video from it and uploaded elsewhere. Following the video leak, the judges have made their decision in the case public: "It was brought to our attention that this broadcast, despite being in CCTV, prior to the launch of the experimental project of direct broadcast from the supreme court of justice, was put online without permission. Under these circumstances, and with the authority given by the court, we are examining the option of allowing the publishing of this broadcast retroactively. As such, we are asking all sides involved in the case to announce if they have any reservations regarding it being made available to the public by Sunday 20:30."