Education Ministry warns of 'serious disruptions' due to coronavirus

'Our working assumption is that the situation will get worse and the battle will intensify - including more significant disruptions of schooling routine.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 9, 2020 09:57
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them.
Director General of the Education Ministry, Shmuel Abuav, warned on Monday that the education system is preparing for disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Channel 12.
"Being practical people, our working assumption is that the situation will get worse and the battle will intensify - including more significant disruptions of schooling routine, and we are preparing ourselves for this as well," wrote Abuav in a letter to educators.
Abuav added that he hopes the state won't get to that situation, but, if it does, "we will all understand the size of the hour and know to minimize the damage to studies to the most minimal possible," according to Channel 12.
"There are few hours in a nation's life, in which our educational mission becomes secondary to a national mission that surpasses its importance," wrote Abuav in the opening of the letter. "This is such a time. Prevention or rejection of the outbreak of the virus is the most important national task currently facing us, and for achieving this goal all systems, including the education system, are being harnessed."
"At the moment, the central challenge which the education system is dealing with is the protection of the schooling routine while minimizing the possible exposure to the virus in education establishments to the minimum possible and continuing the connection with education team members and students and kindergartners who have entered home quarantine," said Abuav.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion announced on Monday that the municipality would place hand sanitizing stations in every school in the city in order to protect the health of students.
"The health of our children is in first place. Personal hygiene is the most helpful thing in preventing infection. Therefore, I ordered hand sanitizer be distributed, in special devices, in every school in Jerusalem for the use of students and teachers. Protecting hygiene and the health of our students is above everything," said Lion.


